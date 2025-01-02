Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper among three coaches Thomas Tuchel has added to backroom staff as new England manager gets underway

Getty Images SportAdam DruryEx-Chelsea goalkeeper among three coaches Thomas Tuchel has added to backroom staff as new England manager gets underwayEnglandT. TuchelPremier LeagueThomas Tuchel has named a former Chelsea goalkeeper on his staff as he officially starts work as England manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTuchel officially started work as England managerWill attend Tottenham vs Newcastle on SaturdayA former Chelsea goalkeeper is on his staffFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱