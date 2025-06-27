VIDEO: 'Evil Saka' - Tosin Adarabioyo christens Tyrique George as Arsenal star Bukayo's sinister lookalike during Chelsea 'slaps' session

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has labelled his teammate Tyrique George as the sinister doppelganger to Arsenal and England superstar Bukayo Saka. The Blues winger has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the West London side under Enzo Maresca, and is at the Club World Cup as Chelsea prepare for their Round of 16 clash against Benfica at the Bank of America Stadium.