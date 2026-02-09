'Europa League is not enough!' - Mauricio Pochettino once again flirts with Tottenham return despite USMNT ties and suggests he'd rather win Premier League than World Cup

Pochettino may be overseeing the development of football across the Atlantic, but his gaze remains fixed on the high-pressure environment of the Premier League. In a revealing interview on the High Performance podcast, the former Spurs boss has once again fanned the flames of a potential reunion with the club he led to the 2019 Champions League final. With Spurs currently navigating a difficult period under Thomas Frank, Pochettino’s public commentary on the club's "needs" feels like a deliberate signal to the hierarchy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Argentine spent five successful years in north London, fostering a deep emotional bond with the supporters that has never truly dissipated. While his subsequent spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were met with mixed success, his time at Spurs remains the defining period of his managerial career. His latest comments suggest that he still views the club as his "home" in English football, and he appears increasingly vocal about what it will take for the Lilywhites to return to the top table of European football.