Arsenal are reportedly interested in Christian Kofane of Bayer Leverkusen. This is according to Sky. The report suggests that the Gunners are just one of several English clubs who have the Cameroonian striker on their wish list.
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€70 million demanded: Arsenal reportedly keen on Bundesliga rising star
Kofane joined the Werkself last summer from Spanish second-tier side Albacete. In his debut season, he immediately impressed in the Bundesliga and was consequently selected for the Champions League, where Bayer were knocked out by Arsenal in a head-to-head clash.
In total, the 19-year-old has scored 15 goals in 39 competitive matches for Leverkusen.
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Bayer aims to increase the transfer fee more than tenfold
Less than a year ago, Bayer paid just €5.25 million for Kofane – and could now be set to make a huge profit. According to the report, the Bundesliga club is seeking between €60 million and €70 million for the forward from their wealthy English rivals – thereby more than tenfold the amount they originally invested.
Only for Kai Havertz (who moved to Chelsea in 2020 for €100 million) and Florian Wirtz (who will move to Liverpool in 2025 for €125 million) has Bayer received more money than is now reportedly possible with Kofane.
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Could Nicolo Tresoldi be Christian Kofane’s successor at Bayer?
Arsenal are actually well-stocked in attack with Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, but Kofane is likely to be seen as an investment for the future given his age – and could therefore still be of interest to the Premier League leaders.
Should Kofane leave the Bundesliga soon, the report suggests that U21 international Nicolo Tresoldi of Club Brugge is a potential replacement at Leverkusen. However, the striker is also being linked with Borussia Dortmund.
Christian Kofane's statistics for the 2025–26 season:
Games: 39 Minutes played: 1744 Goals: 7 Assists: 8