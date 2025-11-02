Erling Haaland warns Pep Guardiola over 'unhappy Fantasy Football managers' after Man City boss took off star striker on hat-trick during Bournemouth win

In addition to expressing his relief at claiming all three points against the Cherries, a week on from losing at Aston Villa, Haaland jested that some football fans would have wanted more from him when it came to Fantasy Football points.

He told Sky Sports: "Important win. It is good to bounce back after losing a bad away game. It was nice. I tried to contribute for the team by doing my job. It is good to win. Now two more important games to come, so keep focusing. I didn't score last game. I try to help the team to win. That is my goal and even by scoring or helping in winning duels it doesn't matter. I want to help the team become better, that is my job."

On being taken off when on a hat-trick, he replied, "There were probably a few fantasy managers who were not so happy!"