Erling Haaland isn't done yet! Winners and losers as Man City keep Arsenal sweating in Premier League title race - but Liverpool's late collapses are going to send them to the Europa League

The last time City won at Anfield in front of fans, Maine Road was still their home stadium, Kevin Keegan was their manager and Peter Schmeichel was their goalkeeper. It is the only arena that Pep Guardiola fares worse at than the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and this might have been the coach's last-ever visit there if rumours that this is to be the coach's final season at City are to be believed.

If that turns out to be the case, then Guardiola could not have wished for a better final act. City played far better than they usually do when visiting the red half of Merseyside, but after bossing the first half, the visitors seemed to lose their grip on the game as the Reds rallied and took the lead through Dominik Szoboszlai's sizzling free kick.

It was the latest example of City fading in the second half, and their title hopes were disappearing too. But, inspired by a captain in Bernardo who never stopped believing and who pulled them back into contention with his 82nd-minute equaliser, City staged a late siege, sealed by a Haaland penalty and preserved by a wonder save from Gianluigi Donnarumma. And that's without mentioning the bedlam at the end which saw Rayan Cherki's goal from the halfway line ruled out and Szoboszlai subsequently sent off.

Guardiola was taunted by Liverpool fans in his last visit to Anfield, feeling the need to put six fingers up in response to remind his detractors how many Premier League titles he has won. He had the last laugh this time, though, and so too did Haaland, who scored for the first time at Liverpool's home in a City shirt. On a day of firsts for City, the club also did the double over Liverpool in the league for the first time since 1937.

Although the Reds might have forgotten what it was like to lose at home to City (apart from in the coronavirus-affected season), there was plenty of deja-vu about the manner of this defeat. It was the fourth time this season that Arne Slot's side have conceded a 90th-minute winner, already the joint-most by a team in a single Premier League campaign, and it leaves the Reds needing to stage a big turnaround of their own to prevent them ending up in the Europa League next season.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Anfield...