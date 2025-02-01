Sorry Erling Haaland, Arsenal don't need to 'stay humble' - Gunners have shown they are better than Man City ahead of ultimate revenge mission that can reignite Premier League title chase

Mikel Arteta's side are chasing down leaders Liverpool while the champions are vying merely for a top-four spot heading into Sunday's showdown

For the first time in three years, Arsenal will face Manchester City with only one team contending for the Premier League title. Not many would have believed back after their January 2022 encounter that it would be Pep Guardiola's men toiling away so soon.

The Cityzens have embraced a period of rebuild, featuring around £150 million worth of January signings and their manager tacking a couple more years onto his own contract to lead them through this relative wilderness. But following their last meeting with the Gunners in September, City looked to have found a second wind after stumbling into the 2024-25 season.

A 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium, during which Arsenal defended for their lives for the second half following Leandro Trossard's controversial red card, was the latest chapter in this new-age rivalry. Yet arguably the most iconic moment from that game came after the final whistle was sounded by referee Michael Oliver.

Across the pitch walked Mikel Arteta to console his crestfallen players, who were within seconds of securing a first win on City's turf since 2015. He bristled beyond Erling Haaland with a quick shake of the hand, but the Norwegian wasn't up for mere niceties and sportsmanship.

"Stay humble, eh?" television cameras picked up Haaland saying. Eyes steely and power challenged, Arteta spun back in his direction. It felt like a seminal moment and canon event in the Spaniard's story, and this weekend he has the chance for revenge.