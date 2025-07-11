Bayer 04 Leverkusen Resume Training After Summer BreakGetty Images Sport
Neil Banerjee

Erik ten Hag lands another signing! 'Extremely powerful and fast' teenage striker completes move to Bayer Leverkusen from Spanish club

Bayer LeverkusenBundesligaC. KofaneE. ten HagTransfers

Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of Cameroonian forward Christian Kofane after his impressive spell with Albacete in Spain's second division.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Christian Kofane joins Bundesliga side on a four-year deal
  • 18-year-old labelled a "powerful and fast" striker
  • One of the most exciting prospects in La Liga 2
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match