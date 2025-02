This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Erik ten Hag reveals the 'one thing' he misses about Man Utd as former boss offers update on future plans E. ten Hag Manchester United Premier League Erik ten Hag has revealed the "one thing" he misses about former club Manchester United, while laying out his plans for the future. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ten Hag sacked at Man Utd last year

Lays out plans for his future

Reveals what he misses at Red Devils Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MUN IPS Match preview