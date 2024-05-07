Ranking Erik ten Hag's most humiliating moments as Man Utd boss after Crystal Palace hammering

The Dutchman is on thin ice after the shameful thrashing at Selhurst Park, but how does it compare to the other heavy defeats he has suffered?

Just when Manchester United thought their season couldn't get any worse, they slumped to their heaviest defeat of the campaign against Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag's dishevelled and dysfunctional side made the Eagles look like prime Barcelona as they committed serious crimes against defending, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen looking so far off the pace that they were advised to walk away from top-level football.

Ten Hag was already treading on thin ice before the game and after this diabolical display he surely knows his days as United manager are numbered. After all, the most damning thing about the dreadful defeat at Selhurst Park was that it was merely the latest in a litany of shambolic losses on the Dutchman's watch...