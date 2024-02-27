Is Erik ten Hag in trouble? Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on whether Man Utd boss will be sacked as Old Trafford legend claims there's 'a lot of moving parts' to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's decision
Rio Ferdinand believes that Erik ten Hag is living on borrowed time at Manchester United with Sir Jim Ratcliffe potentially ready to swing the axe.
- Fulham defeat has put Ten Hag's future under the scanner
- Ratcliffe's arrival has further intensified pressure on the manager
- Must turn around the fortunes of the club to save his skin