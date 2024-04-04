Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

‘Not in a good position’ - Erik ten Hag in Champions League qualification admission as Man Utd boss once again points towards injury crisis for poor campaign

Manchester UnitedErik ten HagChelsea vs Manchester UnitedChelseaPremier League

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Manchester United's injury list will play a major role in the team's chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd will struggle, admits Ten Hag
  • Small chance of qualifying for Champions League
  • Blames injury crisis for their poor results

Editors' Picks