Eric Garcia set to snub PSG offer as contract extension talks with Barcelona gain steam

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, negotiations between the club and the central defender have reached the "final stages," with an agreement in principle now in place after weeks of discussions. The 24 -year-old's current deal expires next summer, but his impressive form under Flick has prompted the club to act decisively to secure his services for the foreseeable future.

The renewal comes amidst significant interest from PSG. The French champions, managed by former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique, reportedly had an offer on the table for the defender. Enrique knows Garcia well from their time together with the Spanish national team, appreciating his ball-playing abilities and tactical intelligence. However, Garcia has opted to stay at what he considers his "home," prioritising the project under Flick over a reunion with his former national coach in Paris.

The intrusion of PSG into the situation reportedly caused a delay in Barcelona's established roadmap for contract renewals, which also includes figures such as Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal. However, the report from Spain indicates that Garcia remains steadfast in his commitment to the Blaugrana.

Garcia feels "completely happy" with his current role in the team and comfortable within the dressing room, which features numerous fellow La Masia graduates and international teammates. His connection to the club, having returned on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer of 2021 after initially coming through their youth ranks, plays a significant role in his decision.

Barcelona view Garcia as a fundamental part of their squad, the report adds, and even see him as a potential future captain due to his leadership qualities and understanding of the club's philosophy. The finalisation of the new contract is now described merely as a matter of scheduling the signature.