Enzo Maresca reveals why he wouldn't swap Cole Palmer for Morgan Rogers ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa
Rogers has been key in Villa's winning run
Rogerswas instrumental in Villa's victory over United, scoring either side of half time to secure all the spoils for the Villans. Rogers' brace last weekend means the England international has now scored seven league goals this season, including four in his last two outings against West Ham and United, respectively.
The 23-year-old, who penned a new deal at Villa Park earlier in the year, is hoping to maintain his flying form as Villa look to keep up the pressure on league leaders Arsenal and extend their lead over fourth-placed Chelsea. The Blues are seven points off Villa following their 2-2 draw with Newcastle and Villa's home triumph at United's expense in the final gameweek before Christmas.
By comparison, Palmer has scored just twice in England's top tier this term owing to a groin injury sustained in a defeat at United in September, which has restricted the 23-year-old to just five league starts this season. Even so, Maresca insists that he wouldn't swap Palmer for Rogers, with the Boxing Day clash between Chelsea and Villa expected to be dominated by the former Manchester City youngsters.
'I love Cole' states Maresca
The England pair share the same 'cold' celebration and when asked by Sky Sports whether he'd prefer an in-form Rogers over Palmer in his side, Maresca was candid in response. "No. Because I love Cole, and Cole is my player," the Blues boss said in Wednesday's press conference.
However, when asked whether it would be too simplistic to determine whether Chelsea's welcome of Villa could come down to which player brings their A-game, the Blues boss said: "No, they are two fantastic players. For sure, they are going to be important during the game. But I think both players, they need the other 10 around them to support them and to help them to do the right things. For sure, it's about Morgan, it's about Cole, but it’s also about the teams."
And when pushed on whether Palmer is ready to play the full 90 minutes, Maresca replied: "The progression for a player is 45 (minutes), 60, 70. The progression is there."
'I'm focused about Aston Villa'
Maresca was also asked in his press conference about Antoine Semenyo, who was linked with a January move to Chelsea on Tuesday before reports later in the day suggested that the Blues had cooled their interest in the Bournemouth.
"I'm focused about Aston Villa. I'm not focused on players that can arrive or players that can leave. The only focus for me is the Villa game that for sure will be a tough game because they are doing fantastic and we need to be focused on that," Maresca said about reports linking the Cherries star with a switch to Stamford Bridge next month.
Semenyo has been linked with a high-profile January transfer, with a switch to Manchester City in the New Year the most likely scenario despite the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham all courting the Ghanaian winger.
Maresca must serve touchline ban on Boxing Day
Maresca will also be forced to serve a one-match touchline ban due to yellow card accumulation having been carded in Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Newcastle last weekend. It isn't the first time the Italian has been forced to watch from afar, but Maresca is adamant his absence from the sidelines won't impact his side.
"No, no, no," Maresca said when asked his his ban limits his ability to manage. "In almost 100 games. I've been suspended three times, one for a celebration and two times for yellow cards. Willy (Caballero) will be there (on the touchline), Danny (Walker) will be there, the coaching staff will be there."
