‘Freedom to express ourselves’ - Enzo Fernandez reveals how Liam Rosenior has changed Chelsea since replacing Enzo Maresca

Rosenior has overseen a solid start to life at Chelsea since replacing manager Enzo Maresca. Ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg defeat against Arsenal in midweek, Chelsea had scored three goals in three successive games. The Blues beat Crystal Palace 3-1, Napoli 3-2 in the Champions League and West Ham 3-2 in the Premier League.

Now, Fernandez has hailed Rosenior's free-flowing attacking tactics.

"Maresca gave us an identity, he was good for all of us," Fernandez told ESPN Argentina. "With the arrival of the new coach [Rosenior] there were changes, he gave each of us a lot of confidence and we're doing well. Things haven't changed much, he just works differently and we feel very good about achieving results and raising the level of play.

"The game plan didn't change that much. Liam gives us a bit more freedom in the final third, but we already had a foundation with Maresca. In the final meters, he gives us the freedom to express ourselves."