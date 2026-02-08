Getty/GOAL
Eni Aluko aims ANOTHER dig at Ian Wright in new rant over BBC & ITV pundit selection for Lionesses games as Laura Woods responds
Aluko launches fresh attack on male pundits in women's football
Aluko’s argument consists of the choice to involve male pundits in coverage of major events in women’s football, lessening the opportunities for female pundits in the game. The former Chelsea forward cited the final of the Women’s European Championship last summer, where Onuoha was chosen as one of the BBC’s three pundits for their live coverage, while Wright was chosen by ITV as Aluko sat in the stands, having been part of ITV’s punditry team for the tournament but not chosen for the final. She added that she believes similar opportunities for female pundits are not present in the men’s game.
Aluko’s latest words come after she criticised former Arsenal striker Wright in April of last year for his frequent punditry role within women’s football, believing he is playing a part in blocking the pathway for female pundits trying to get into the industry. Aluko previously issued a public apology for her statement but has now offered fresh thoughts on the issue in a new interview.
- Getty
Aluko's words in latest public outburst
Speaking on the 90s Baby Show podcast, Aluko said: “Last year, at the Women’s Lionesses final, I’m sat in the stands, I wasn’t on ITV for the final, Fara Williams was sat next to me, Fara Williams has 170 caps [172 caps] for England, something ridiculous, I think she’s the most-capped player, she’s sat in the stands.
“The two broadcasters that had the rights for the game – ITV and BBC – on BBC you’ve got Ellen White, Steph Houghton and Nedum Onuoha, no offence to Nedum Onuoha, nothing against him, I don’t know whether he played for England or not, but you’re on the main panel for the final for England Women.
“Let’s go over to ITV, I’m in the stands with 105 caps, so you’ve got two women, between us we’ve got 290 caps, something ridiculous, you turn over to ITV and it’s Ian Wright, Emma Hayes and Kaz [Karen] Carney.
“So out of six punditry spots, two have gone to men. Meanwhile you’ve got 290 caps, whatever it is, sitting in the stands. It’s nothing against Ian, it’s nothing against them, I’m just saying broadly speaking we need to be aware of that because if we’re building a game where the limited opportunities are now being taken by men, where we can’t go into the men’s game and get the same opportunities, we’re stuck.”
She signed off by saying: "The issue I have with Ian is that, I think in his position he needs to clock what I'm saying."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
ITV presenter Woods responds to Aluko's comments
ITV presenter Laura Woods appeared to oppose Aluko in a response to a clip of her latest comments on X, replying with simply: “Wow.”
Asked to clarify whether her blunt response meant she would not be defending Aluko’s comments, Woods added: “Nope.”
Responding to Aluko’s public apology when the controversy first arose last year, Wright refused to accept and said in a post on Instagram: “I’ve got to say, I’m very disappointed about what Eni has said, she knows how I’ve helped her, supported her publicly, and I know the previous conversations she’s had with me and my management.”
- Getty Images Sport
Wright under fire again after Aluko's renewed claims
Aluko’s latest comments bring her controversy with Wright back to the forefront of public conversation surrounding opportunities for female pundits in both men’s and women’s football.
The 38-year-old previously claimed that Wright – who has been known to be a huge supporter of the women’s game – has hampered opportunities for female pundits by taking up prominent spots in live coverage and reportedly angered ITV bosses with her words, with her latest reference to the Euro 2025 final likely to increase public debate on the matter once again.
Advertisement