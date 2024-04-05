England women player ratings vs Sweden: Lucy Bronze error costs Lionesses the win despite Alessia Russo's strong start in Euro 2025 qualifying opener

The Barcelona defender failed to check her shoulder and club-mate Fridolina Rolfo took advantage to ensure the spoils were shared at Wembley

A Lucy Bronze error cost England a perfect start to their European title defence on Friday night as the Lionesses were held to a 1-1 draw by Sweden in a flat start to their 2025 UEFA Women's Euro qualifying campaign. Alessia Russo gave Sarina Wiegman's side the lead in the first half but Fridolina Rolfo levelled things up just past the hour as the spoils were shared.

The Lionesses took some time to get going and it was Rolfo who came closest to opening the scoring after a mis-hit pass by her Barcelona team-mate, Keira Walsh, but Mary Earps was able to watch the Swede's left-footed shot fly wide. It was a chance that seemed to wake England up, as just minutes later Lauren James showcased her magical footwork before delivering a cross right onto the head of Russo, who couldn't miss.

Having started strong, Sweden regained control of the game in the second half and they got their reward when Bronze failed to check her shoulder and Rolfo was there waiting to convert a great cross from Rosa Kafaji, the 20-year-old starlet who had barely been on the pitch a minute when she created the equaliser.

Both teams had chances to win the game, none bigger than when Stina Blackstenius found herself one-on-one with Earps but somehow missed the target. England saved their brightest moments for late on as Lauren Hemp and Beth Mead both tested Jennifer Falk but couldn't beat the Sweden goalkeeper. A draw was probably a fair result in the end, with both sides in need of improvement.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley Stadium...