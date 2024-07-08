Felix Zwayer Jude BellinghamGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

England facing ref trouble?! Journalists & fans question appointment of Felix Zwayer as official for Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final after Jude Bellingham & match-fixing controversy

Jude BellinghamEnglandNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlandsEuropean Championship

UEFA announced the appointment of German referee Felix Zwayer as the official for England and the Netherlands' semi-final and fans cannot believe it.

  • Zwayer to referee Netherlands vs England
  • Zwayer has a history of match-fixing
  • Fans worried as Bellingham criticised the German
