England facing ref trouble?! Journalists & fans question appointment of Felix Zwayer as official for Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final after Jude Bellingham & match-fixing controversy
UEFA announced the appointment of German referee Felix Zwayer as the official for England and the Netherlands' semi-final and fans cannot believe it.
- Zwayer to referee Netherlands vs England
- Zwayer has a history of match-fixing
- Fans worried as Bellingham criticised the German