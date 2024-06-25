England player ratings vs Slovenia: More of the same rubbish! Jude Bellingham lacks bite while Conor Gallagher shows he isn't the midfield answer as Three Lions limp to top spot in Euro 2024 group

Gareth Southgate's side offered yet another uninspiring performance to complete a miserable showing in the group stage despite finishing top

A new game, same old dross. That is the best summary of England's goalless draw against Slovenia, the third and final installation of an insipid showing in Group C, which they have somehow managed to top.

Gareth Southgate made just one change to his starting XI and his team served up arguably their weakest performance, barely threatening Slovenia, who celebrated wildly as they qualified for the knockout rounds of a major tournament for the first time.

The only positive for the Three Lions was that Denmark were not able to beat Serbia, meaning England avoid Germany in the last 16 and go into the 'easier' side of the draw. But, playing this badly, there is little evidence that the Three Lions will be able to make it through, regardless of who they face next.

