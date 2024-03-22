Gareth Southgate Man UtdGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'It's completely disrespectful!' - England boss Gareth Southgate dismisses rumours linking him with Manchester United job

Gareth SouthgateEnglandTransfersFriendliesManchester UnitedPremier LeagueErik ten Hag

Gareth Southgate has rubbished "completely disrespectful" rumours linking him with the Manchester United job.

  • Southgate focussed on England duty
  • Does not want any speculation on his future
  • Ratcliffe reportedly wants him at Old Trafford

