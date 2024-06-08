'The face of defeat!' - Bukayo Saka already set up to be blamed for England failure at Euro 2024 as Ian Wright issues 'gaslighting' warning to Three Lions fans
Arsenal legend Ian Wright jumped to the defence of Bukayo Saka after his image was used to illustrate England's dismal defeat to Iceland.
- Saka came on as substitute during Iceland loss
- Picture plastered over newspaper back pages
- Wright calls out treatment of Gunners star