'The face of defeat!' - Bukayo Saka already set up to be blamed for England failure at Euro 2024 as Ian Wright issues 'gaslighting' warning to Three Lions fans

Arsenal legend Ian Wright jumped to the defence of Bukayo Saka after his image was used to illustrate England's dismal defeat to Iceland.