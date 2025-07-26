This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bonmati GFXGOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

England, beware! Aitana Bonmati showing Ballon d'Or tendencies again after viral meningitis scare as world champions Spain eye Euro 2025 glory

Analysis
Spain
A. Bonmati
Women's EURO
England vs Spain
Women's football
FEATURES

Just weeks after being hospitalised, it was the Barcelona star who scored the goal to defeat Germany and send La Roja into Sunday's final

France I Home

Best Home Kit

  • Features a rich texture that's reminiscent of the iconic tweed design
  • Has a classic Col Claudine collar
  • Font for names and numbers inspired by aesthetics of Art Nouveau

From

£84.99 at Nike

Buy

After two dramatic penalty shootouts between Sweden and England and then France and Germany in the quarter-finals, it looked like another nail-biting conclusion to a knockout game at the 2025 European Championship was coming on Wednesday, with neither Spain nor Germany able to find a breakthrough that would book their spot in Sunday's final alongside England. Germany fluffed their chances on the counter and Spain just couldn't break down the determined defence in front of them - until Aitana Bonmati, fittingly as the winner of the last two Ballons d'Or, provided the moment of inspiration necessary to do so.

There were just seven minutes remaining of extra-time when Bonmati drifted onto the blind side of Rebecca Knaak, as the run of Athenea del Castillo grabbed her attention. Released by the Real Madrid winger, Bonmati turned and latched onto the ball, darting into the Germany box down the right. But as she looked up, a couple of yards from the byline, her options were limited. Cristina Martin-Prieto and Del Castillo were both making their way into the box, but they were going to be tough to pick out without a Germany defender getting in the way, while Salma Paralluelo was going to be even tougher to find at the back post.

That's when Bonmati spotted where Ann-Katrin Berger was placed in the Germany goal and remembered the preparations she and the Spain staff had done for this game. "We studied Berger and we realised sometimes she left the near post free," she noted after the match. "I didn’t think twice. I didn't want it to go to penalties."

Article continues below

With the swing of her right leg, Bonmati caught Berger totally by surprise as she arrowed the ball beyond her to break the deadlock after 113 minutes, send Spain to the Euro 2025 final and, after her chances of playing at all in Switzerland had been thrown into serious doubt just last month, make her mark on a tournament that La Roja are now just one game away from winning for the first time.

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

The Women’s Euro 2025 Final will take place on Sunday, July 27 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
St. Jakob-Park is a Swiss sports stadium located in Basel, which was opened in 2001. It is the largest football venue in Switzerland and as well as staging internationals it is home to Swiss Super League side, FC Basel. Although the stadium capacity was increased to 42,500 for Euro 2008 matches, seats were removed following that tournament to create more space within the stadium and the current capacity is now 37,500 for international matches. St. Jakob-Park was also the venue for the 2016 UEFA Europa League Final, where Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1.

Women’s Euro 2025 tickets were made available through official UEFA channels at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch and demand has been high with over 500,000 sold. Close collaboration with each national association following the final tournament draw, helped process the sale of tickets to fans of the participating teams.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase Women’s Euro 2025 Final tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Next Match