'End of the subject!' - Pep Guardiola gets tetchy amid repeated questions on future after reports he will leave Man City at the end of this season
Guardiola silent on future
Despite signing a two-year deal, it has been reported by The Athleticthat there is a 'growing anticipation' of this being Guardiola’s last season at City. Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca, Guardiola's assistant during the treble-winning season, is reportedly being lined up as his successor. Guardiola faced the media on Friday ahead of City's Premier League game against West Ham and inevitably had to deal with questions about his future and when he envisages he might leave the club.
Guardiola: Leaving 'not on the table'
Guardiola said: "In the last three or four years, every time in a certain period, [you] ask me about that question. So yeah, sooner or later [I will leave], I don't know, with 75 or 76 [years old] I will quit Manchester City, but I understand that question when I have enough contract, but as you said it perfectly, I have 18 months [left on the contract]. So I'm so delighted, happy. I was excited with the development of the team and being there, that is the only thing I can say. But you know that question happens every single season at certain points, so I'm okay. So many times. The club and myself, we are incredibly connected in terms of the decision we have to take and what is going to happen is going to happen.
"The problem is that there are no discussions. End of the subject, there are no discussions, I said in my second season I will not be here forever. Not any of us will be forever in this world. But there are no discussions. So what is going to happen? Of course, the club must be prepared for everything, for the players, for the CEOs, except the owners unless they decide to sell the club and I think it's not going to happen. For the rest, the club will have to be prepared. But that's not on the table right now."
Guardiola: Who knows what will happen?
When asked whether or not he would be at City next season, Guardiola started to get frustrated with the reporter. He added: "I answered that question two questions before! So I'm here. What's going to happen? Who knows that? Who knows even if I have 10 years contract, or I have six months contract, so football changes a lot. So now I'm focusing on West Ham, I'll go and spend a few days with my dad, and that's all. Come back and it's Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton and all the stuff that we have ahead of us."
When the reporter wished Guardiola a happy Christmas, the coach shot back: "Better Christmas to you."
City still need to improve to win title
City have won their last six games in all competitions. They are on the verge of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating Real Madrid last week and they have made it to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday. The Cityzens are also in the thick of a third title race in four years with Arsenal, narrowing the gap with the Gunners to two points.
Guardiola, however, insisted his team still have a lot of improving to do if they want to win a seventh league crown since he became coach. "We have results but a lot of things we have to do better," he explained. "It helps that the mentality and commitment are incredible. We are not at the level required to win the title."
After facing West Ham City will have seven days to prepare for their next game away to Nottingham Forest before kicking off 2026 away to Sunderland on January 1.
