Emma Hayes left in tears as dreams of Champions League glory with Chelsea ahead of USWNT move are ended by Barcelona

GettyGill ClarkEmma Hayes left in tears as dreams of Champions League glory with Chelsea ahead of USWNT move are ended by BarcelonaEmma HayesUSAChelsea FC WomenChelsea FC Women vs BarcelonaBarcelonaChampions LeagueChelsea were knocked out of the Champions League on Saturday after being beaten 2-1 on aggregate by holders Barcelona.