‘Sometimes you have to adapt’ – Eldin Jakupovic, after 18 years in Europe, now starting for MLS Next Pro’s Chattanooga FC

The 40-year-old shot stopper, who has featured for clubs in England, Greece, Switzerland and Russia, has found an unlikely home in the United States

Eldin Jakupovic was done. At least, that's what he told himself. The goalkeeper, who had enjoyed stints at Everton, Olympiacos, and LAFC, hung up his gloves at the end of 2023. And that was it - football career over. Retirement was suiting him well. Life in Chattanooga, Tenn was comfortable. A couple of kids to look after, seven-a-side on weekends, with some academy coaching sprinkled in to keep his competitive itch alive.

Then, one conversation changed everything. Local MLS Next Pro side Chattanooga FC needed a goalkeeper for the 2025 season. Would Jakupovic, a 40-year-old, who hadn't kicked a ball professionally in 15 months be interested in putting the gloves back on?

"I didn't have to think twice," Jakupovic told GOAL.

And so his return to the game began. After a 20-year career that included a cap for Switzerland, and six Champions League appearances, Jakupovic is back, this time playing in a relatively new division of American soccer. It's a far cry from his Bosnian and Swiss upbringing and European nights against Real Madrid. But for the veteran goalkeeper, it's a perfect way to continue to play.

"I want to do it for myself and prove as well the younger generation that doesn't matter how old you are, you can still try to be on the highest level," Jakupovic said. "I'm here to win."