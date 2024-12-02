Edoardo Bove 2024-2025Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Edoardo Bove convinces Fiorentina team-mates to return to action in Coppa Italia tie on Wednesday as midfielder ‘laughs and jokes’ from hospital after on-pitch collapse

E. BoveFiorentinaFiorentina vs EmpoliCoppa ItaliaFiorentina vs InterSerie A

Fiorentina star Eduardo Bove has regained consciousness and has urged his La Viola team-mates to return to action in their Coppa Italia clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bove regains consciousness after cardiac arrest
  • Urges team-mates to return to action
  • Midfielder 'laughing and joking' from hospital
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱