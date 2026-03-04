Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, and Chloe Kelly EA Sports FC 26
Richie Mills

EA Sports FC 26 WSL player ratings: Alessia Russo leads the way as Lionesses rewarded with boosts after summer glory

Arsenal star Alessia Russo has been confirmed as the highest-rated Women's Super League player in the soon-to-be released EA Sports FC 26 game.

Standard

Standard Edition

  • It's available across PC, PlayStation and Xbox
  • Features over 20,000 players, 750+ teams, over 120 stadiums, and 35+ leagues
  • Experience Manager Career like never before with all-new Manager Live Challenges

From

$69.99

Buy
  • EA Sports FC 26 ratings revealed
  • Russo tops WSL rankings
  • Lionesses score highly as well
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Get closer to the game with the EA SPORTS app

The EA SPORTS app is the ultimate mobile companion, bridging the gap between real-world football and your favourite games. Download it now to access a personalised feed of live scores, expert analysis, and exclusive rewards.

Why download the app?

  • Real-Time Coverage: Get lightning-fast live scores and stats from the world’s biggest leagues.
  • Premium Insights: Access expert journalism and tactical analysis via The Athletic integration.
  • Interactive Play: Test your knowledge with daily trivia, fan polls, and match predictions.
  • Exclusive Rewards: Unlock unique in-game content and EA SPORTS rewards just by staying active.
  • 3D Match Visuals: See the action from every angle with advanced "Virtual Play-by-Play" technology.

Get closer to the game with the EA SPORTS appDownload now

  • Alessia Russo, Mariona Caldentey, and Khadija ShawEA Sports FC 26

    RUSSO LEADS PLAYER RATINGS WITH CALDENTEY & SHAW

    Gunners striker Russo and Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw were joint-top WSL scorers last term with 12, and now they, alongside Arsenal ace and player of the season Mariona Caldentey, have been given 89 ratings - the best in the division. Chelsea's Guro Reiten is fourth at 88, and Arsenal's Chloe Kelly is tied with fellow Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp, and Millie Bright on 87. Ella Toone is the top-ranked Manchester United player in 16th with 85.

    • Advertisement

  • EA SPORTS FC 26 TOP WSL RATINGS

    Top 26 Barclays Women's Super League

    Rank

    First Name

    Last Name

    Common Name

    OVR (Overall ratings)

    Position

    Team

    League

    1

    Alessia

    Russo

    		 

    89

    ST

    Arsenal

    Barclays WSL

    2

    María Francesca

    Caldentey Oliver

    Mariona

    89

    CM

    Arsenal

    Barclays WSL

    3

    Khadija

    Shaw

    		 

    89

    ST

    Manchester City

    Barclays WSL

    4

    Guro

    Reiten

    		 

    88

    LM

    Chelsea

    Barclays WSL

    5

    Chloe

    Kelly

    		 

    87

    RM

    Arsenal

    Barclays WSL

    6

    Lucy

    Bronze

    		 

    87

    RB

    Chelsea

    Barclays WSL

    7

    Leah

    Williamson

    		 

    87

    CB

    Arsenal

    Barclays WSL

    8

    Beth

    Mead

    		 

    87

    RM

    Arsenal

    Barclays WSL

    9

    Lauren

    Hemp

    		 

    87

    LW

    Manchester City

    Barclays WSL

    10

    Katie

    McCabe

    		 

    87

    LB

    Arsenal

    Barclays WSL

    11

    Millie

    Bright

    		 

    87

    CB

    Chelsea

    Barclays WSL

    12

    Sam

    Kerr

    		 

    87

    ST

    Chelsea

    Barclays WSL

    13

    Grace

    Geyoro

    		 

    86

    CM

    London City

    Barclays WSL

    14

    Sandy

    Baltimore

    		 

    85

    LM

    Chelsea

    Barclays WSL

    15

    Erin

    Cuthbert

    		 

    85

    CDM

    Chelsea

    Barclays WSL

    16

    Ella

    Toone

    		 

    85

    CAM

    Manchester Utd

    Barclays WSL

    17

    Caitlin

    Foord

    		 

    85

    LM

    Arsenal

    Barclays WSL

    18

    Yui

    Hasegawa

    		 

    85

    CDM

    Manchester City

    Barclays WSL

    19

    Vivianne

    A

    		 

    85

    ST

    Manchester City

    Barclays WSL

    20

    Kim

    Little

    		 

    85

    CDM

    Arsenal

    Barclays WSL

    21

    Lauren

    James

    		 

    85

    RM

    Chelsea

    Barclays WSL

    22

    Naomi

    Girma

    		 

    85

    CB

    Chelsea

    Barclays WSL

    23

    Keira

    Walsh

    		 

    85

    CDM

    Chelsea

    Barclays WSL

    24

    Chiamaka

    Nnadozie

    		 

    85

    GK

    Brighton

    Barclays WSL

    25

    Hannah

    Hampton

    		 

    84

    GK

    Chelsea

    Barclays WSL

    26

    Sjoeke

    Nüsken

    		 

    84

    CDM

    Chelsea

    Barclays WSL

  • EA Sports FC 26 WSL player ratingsEA Sports FC 26

    ARSENAL DOMINATE WSL TOP 10 BUT NOT EUROPE'S

    While Russo, Caldentey, and Shaw lead the WSL pack, which features six Arsenal players in the top 10, they don't make up the top three in Europe. Spain stars Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati are tied on 91, and Barcelona team-mate Caroline Graham Hansen is third at 90. Incidentally, the Lionesses may have been helped in the player ratings after beating Spain in the Euros final this summer.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • WHAT NEXT?

    EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition is being launched on September 19, 2025, but the Standard Edition of the game is out a week later on September 26. In the meantime, WSL action continues over the course of this weekend.

    USEFUL LINKS

WSL
London City Lionesses crest
London City Lionesses
LCL
Arsenal Women crest
Arsenal Women
ARS
WSL Cup
Chelsea FC Women crest
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
Manchester United Women crest
Manchester United Women
MAN