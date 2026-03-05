Goal.com
Alexia Putellas Aitana BonmatiGetty
Gill Clark

EA Sports FC 26 women's player ratings: Barcelona duo Alexia Putellas & Aitana Bonmati can't be split as Lionesses star Alessia Russo just misses out on top spot

Barcelona stars Aitana Bonmati and Alexis Putella share top spot in the EA Sports FC 26 women's player ratings ahead of Lionesses ace Alessia Russo.

  • EA Sports FC 26 top ratings revealed
  • Barcelona stars dominate
  • Russo narrowly misses out on top spot
  • EA Sports FC 26 Top womenEA Sports

    AITANA AND ALEXIA TOP OF THE PILE

    Barcelona's two superstars make history in EA Sports FC 26 by sharing the top women's spot for the first time ever with an overall rating of 91. The duo's continued brilliance means they are ahead of another Barcelona star, Caroline Graham Hansen, while Russo has to be content with fourth place and a score of 89 despite an incredible season for Arsenal and the Lionesses.

  • EA SPORTS FC 26 TOP WOMEN'S RATINGS

    RankPlayerPosition Rating
    1Alexia Putellas CM91
    2Aitana BonmatiCM91
    3Caroline Graham HansenRW90
    4Alessia RussoST89
    5Mariona CaldenteyCM89
    6Patri GuijarroCDM89
    7Khadija ShawST89
    8Mapi LeonCB89
    9Marie-Antoinette KatotoST89
    10Kadidiatou DianiRW88
  • BARCELONA DOMINATE TOP 10

    Barcelona's incredible women's team unsurprisingly dominate the top 10, while the biggest mover is Manchester City's Khadija Shaw. The Jamaica captain has been handed a substantial update (+3) for this edition to ensure she is the seventh-highest ranked women's player in the latest edition.

  • EA Sports FC 26 WomenEA Sports

    EA FC 26 RELEASE DATE