EA Sports FC 26 player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi nowhere to be seen as Mohamed Salah & Kylian Mbappe lead the way as best men's stars

There's no sign of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the higher end of the ratings as the two superstars have not even made the top 26 in the latest edition of EA Sports FC. Mbappe and Salah top the list with each boasting an overall rating of 91, just ahead of Ousmane Dembele, Rodri, Virgil van Dijk, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland on 90. Elsewhere, new Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Liverpool star Alisson are the top stoppers with the pair each having a rating of 89.