Dusan Vlahovic to stay? Juventus chief Giorgio Chiellini hints at new contract offer for forward despite long stand-off

Addressing the media in the aftermath of a grueling 120-minute battle, Chiellini was quick to dismiss any rumours regarding the manager's position before pivoting to the squad's contract situations. He was clear that the club intends to maintain its current leadership while rewarding those who have shown commitment.

"We are in a growth process and we come out of this match stronger," Chiellini stated as reported by Corriere dello Sport. "We only got one and a half games wrong — Como and the second half in Istanbul — with Spalletti. His future has never been in question, he is a priority, but we were looking at renewals and now we will have a few free weeks, therefore more time, to sit down, share future plans and formalise."

The conversation inevitably turned to Vlahovic, who is expected to return to full team training next week. Chiellini’s words offered a significant 'glimmer of light' for fans hoping the former Fiorentina man would remain at the club. This public show of support marks a shift in the narrative, suggesting that the previous stalemate over wages could finally be resolved through fresh negotiations.

"There is great esteem, his love for Juve is visible," the Juventus chief added. "Dusan will be an added value for the final rush, we will find the time and the way to understand what the future together could be."