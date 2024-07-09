Faith in Duncan McGuire, no love for Dynamic Diego Luna: Winners and Losers from the USMNT's Olympic squad reveal

Real Salt Lake star Diego Luna snubbed, while Orlando City's Duncan McGuire handed the No. 9 spot for the Paris Games

The Paris Olympic Games are nearly upon us. For the first time since 2008, both the U.S. men's and women's programs will be competing at the tournament, which begins in late July in Paris.

U23 USMNT coach Marko Mitrovic released his roster Monday, including the three overage players he has opted to include, adding a veteran presence to the squad. Defenders Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will all represent the U.S. this summer, with a few breakout stars surrounding them.

Forward Duncan McGuire is being touted for a massive tournament, while a lot of faith is being out in youngster Benjamin Cremaschi from Inter Miami. However, it feels like a lopsided roster, with a few major holes and a some key absences.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the USMNT Olympic squad reveal.