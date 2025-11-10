The pop sensation added football fever to her South American tour by attending one of the most intense derbies anywhere in the world - the Superclasico in Buenos Aires. Dua Lipa, fresh off two sold-out concerts at River Plate's Estadio Monumental, made the short trip across the city to La Bombonera on Sunday to witness Boca Juniors' 2-0 win over their fiercest rivals. Goals from Exequiel Zeballos and Miguel Merentiel sealed victory for the home side in a charged atmosphere that left the singer visibly captivated.

Staying true to her global fanbase, the London-born star chose neutrality on the day, wearing the Argentina national team shirt rather than either club's colours. Her decision drew admiration from fans, who praised her for embracing the spirit of the event without taking sides. Despite the neutral attire, Lipa was seen cheering enthusiastically as Boca players celebrated their goals, soaking up the unique emotion of South America's most famous fixture.