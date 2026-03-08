Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
'This all feels like a dream' - Rob Mac thanks Wrexham and Chelsea for FA Cup classic with 'see you again soon' message for Premier League giants
Wrexham push Premier League giants to the brink
The electric atmosphere at the Racecourse Ground fuelled a ferocious Wrexham side that twice stunned Chelsea's billion-pound squad in a pulsating FA Cup classic. The Championship hosts initially took a shock lead through Sam Smith's slick finish, and after an unfortunate Arthur Okonkwo own goal levelled the scores on the stroke of half-time, Wrexham dramatically reclaimed the advantage late in the second half via an ingenious Callum Doyle flick. However, Josh Acheampong's rapid response forced the game into extra time, a task compounded by a devastating VAR-assisted red card for Wrexham's George Dobson just before the 90-minute whistle.
Down to ten men, the hosts' heroic resistance was broken by a stunning Alejandro Garnacho volley, and after a potential Lewis Brunt equaliser was agonisingly ruled out for offside via VAR, Joao Pedro finished off a swift counter-attack in the dying seconds to seal a hard-fought 4-2 victory and save the Premier League giants from a monumental upset.
Mac reflects on a beautiful night
Taking to social media to reflect on the spectacle, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Mac expressed his immense pride in the community and the squad. Under the lights in North Wales, Wrexham proved they could go toe-to-toe with the world's elite, prompting Mac to post on X: "Maybe it’s the lack of sleep but I am overcome by gratitude. This all feels like a dream. Thank you to the people of Wrexham and to @Wrexham_AFC for letting me be a part of this."
"And thank you to @ChelseaFC for an incredible match. I saw a bunch of the lads after the game and at the airport and they couldn’t have been lovelier and more supportive. It doesn’t have to be hate and anger. It can be beautiful. Hopefully we’ll see you again soon."
VAR controversy spoils the party
The introduction of VAR, which Wrexham do not use in Championship, left McElhenney frustrated following the red card for George Dobson and a disallowed late equaliser that would have made the score 3-3. When asked for his opinion on the technology by ESPN, he asked, "Can you bleep something on this?" before stating, "I think the chant was, ‘F*** VAR!'"
Reynolds concurred, jokingly adding: "They did say that. They’re actually going to call VAR on what you just said."
Eyes firmly on the Premier League prize
Ultimately, the night confirmed that Wrexham belong on the big stage as they return to their primary focus of securing promotion to the top flight. With the Red Dragons currently sitting in the play-off spots, the dream of regular fixtures against the likes of Chelsea is becoming more realistic by the week. For now, the Hollywood owners and their squad can hold their heads high after a night that proved the magic of the cup is alive and well.
