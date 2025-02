This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'We're trying to sell the United dream!' - Man Utd staff FUME at Ruben Amorim over 'worst team in history' comment after dreadful start to life at Old Trafford Manchester United R. Amorim Premier League Manchester United club stuff were furious when Ruben Amorim claimed his side are the worst in the club's history last month. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Amorim called his team the worst in United's history

Set for bottom-half Premier League finish

Club staff angry at negative comments Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League EVE MUN Match preview