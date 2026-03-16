Dominik Szoboszlai takes aim at Liverpool fans after dismal Tottenham draw

Following the match, Szoboszlai did not hold back when discussing the impact of fans leaving early. "I don’t think it helps us that after 80 minutes people start to go home; it doesn’t help us at all," he told reporters. The midfielder urged the fanbase to remain loyal despite the drop-off in entertainment compared to last season's title-winning heroics. "Stick with us. Everyone is noticing that, and when we concede a goal, still people are leaving - you don’t leave when we score. I understand the frustration, but we need them; we need everybody. It should be normal that in hard times we stick together more because that’s what we need."