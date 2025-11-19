'This is a joke!' - Dominik Szoboszlai denies taunting Ireland players after Liverpool star becomes embroiled in social media storm during Hungary's World Cup qualifying loss

Liverpool star Szoboszlai was visibly distraught at full-time as Hungary twice gave up the lead to an Ireland side that refused to give in. Daniel Lukacs handed Hungary a third-minute advantage before Parrott scored an equaliser 12 minutes later. Barnabas Varga then made it 2-1 in the 37th minute as Hungary went in at the break with their noses in front.

Former Tottenham forward Parrott, however, had a different plan as he once again equalised in the 80th minute before scoring a last-gasp winner. With three points, Ireland finished second in their group behind Portugal and progressed to the qualifying play-offs, which will be played in March.

After Varga's goal, Szoboszlai was seen making a tear-wiping gesture. The video went viral on social media after the clash, as many believed the Reds midfielder attempted to mock the Irish fans.