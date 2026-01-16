Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes history by becoming first Leeds player since Rio Ferdinand to take home prestigious award

The long wait is finally over for Leeds. For nearly a quarter of a century, the Premier League Player of the Month award has eluded those donning the famous white shirt, but Calvert-Lewin has emphatically broken that curse. The 28-year-old striker was confirmed as the winner for December 2025, marking the first time a Leeds player has received the monthly honour since Rio Ferdinand was recognised for his defensive masterclasses back in October 2001.

It is a monumental achievement that highlights not only Calvert-Lewin's individual renaissance but also the club's re-emergence as a competitive force in the top flight. To put the timeline into perspective, the last time this trophy headed to West Yorkshire, Leeds were competing in the UEFA Cup and Calvert-Lewin was merely a four-year-old child.

He faced extraordinarily stiff competition to land the gong. The shortlist was a "who’s who" of Premier League excellence, featuring Manchester City’s dynamic duo Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike, and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.