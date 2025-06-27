This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Divock Origi in limbo as ex-Liverpool striker fails to agree termination deal with AC Milan despite having no hope of playing under Max Allegri after being relegated to youth team all season AC Milan D. Origi Serie A AC Milan want to part ways with striker Divock Origi and plan to end his contract early, but they are struggling to reach an agreement. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Milan wants to cut ties with Origi

Club working with Origi to terminate contract

Striker currently part of Milan's youth team