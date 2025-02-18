This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Richard Martin

Discontent brewing at Man Utd?! Red Devils stars 'losing faith in Ruben Amorim's system' already as relegation threat increases - with rare wins under Portuguese coach seen as 'lucky'

Manchester UnitedR. AmorimPremier League

A group of Manchester United players are starting to doubt Ruben Amorim's system and believe that the coach's few wins have been down to luck.

  • Players doubting coach's system
  • Micah Richards criticised 3-4-3 shape
  • United in worst form since relegation in 1974
