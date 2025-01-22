'I think about Dior or Louis Vuitton!' - Gabriel Martinelli jokes he has no interests outside of football as under-fire Arsenal forward claims he 'wouldn't change anything about my life'
Gabriel Martinelli revealed he has no interests outside of football as the Arsenal forward insisted that he "wouldn't change anything about my life".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Martinelli is known to be a fashionista
- Revelaed his obsession about Louis Vuitton
- Admitted that he loves everything about Arsenal