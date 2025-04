This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Dimitri Payet accused of 'physical, moral, psychological and sexual violence' as police officially open investigation into former West Ham star's seven-month affair D. Payet Vasco da Gama Serie A West Ham Premier League France Dimitri Payet has been accused of violence by ex-partner Larissa Ferrari with Brazilian police opening an investigation into the former West Ham star. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Payet accused of assault

Said to have committed horrendous acts

Brazilian police open investigation Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱