'I didn't think they'd do that to a child' - Aston Villa criticised for ejecting 'crying' 13-year-old PSG fan from stadium as French club and defender Lucas Hernandez reach out
Aston Villa have been criticised after a 13-year-old fan was kicked out of the stands during the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Young PSG fan kicked out of Villa Park
- Supporters sat among home crowd during Champions League tie
- Lucas Hernandez has reached out with support