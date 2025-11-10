Didier Deschamps confirms approach from Saudi Pro League and addresses 'absolutely false' reports about his France future

Meanwhile, Deschamps has had to navigate ongoing tensions with Paris Saint-Germain concerning player injuries, particularly that of Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele. Dembele was forced off after just 25 minutes during PSG's Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich last week, exacerbating a frustrating season for the 28-year-old who has suffered a string of injuries.

Speaking at a press conference where the France squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers was announced, Deschamps expressed his sadness. "I'm especially sad for Ous. Last season, he was spared from injury, and now he's been hit with a string of injuries," he told reporters, as highlighted previously. He made it clear he would not "add fuel to the fire" in the ongoing feud between Les Bleus and PSG over player fitness.

"I'm not interested in controversy. We have one thing in common: his absence isn't good for PSG or for us. I hope he recovers quickly," Deschamps maintained, careful to avoid direct criticism of the club's management. The history of injuries to French players while on international duty, including Dembele and Desire Doue in a World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, has led to public anger from the Ligue 1 champions, who claimed the injuries were "serious and avoidable."

Deschamps reiterated the inherent risks of football. "What happens at PSG is their business; I don't have all the information. I wouldn't presume to say anything about any club; they decide, they have the information to decide. Just like us. There have always been exchanges, as is the case here with Ousmane's injury. When tests are done, they are communicated both ways. Of course, the interests of clubs and the interests of national teams aren't the same. But there have always been exchanges regarding the tests and diagnoses. I'm not here to change the medical protocol. The fact that clubs can be given more decision-making power than national teams isn't up to me to decide. I'm not in Luis Enrique's position, just as he's not in mine. From the moment his players are on the pitch, there's a risk."