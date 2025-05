This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Departing West Ham duo targeted by Wrexham as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney aim for experience to lead Championship campaign D. Ings Wrexham A. Cresswell Transfers West Ham Premier League Championship Wrexham are keen to add Premier League experience to their squad by signing Danny Ings and Aaron Cresswell, who will leave West Ham as free agents.

Ings and Cresswell available on free transfers

Red Dragons promoted from League One