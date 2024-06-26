Dele Alli EvertonGetty
Dele Alli put through his paces as soon-to-be free agent trains with Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke & ex-Tottenham team-mate Kyle Walker-Peters ahead of pre-season despite uncertain future

Dele Alli has been training with Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke & ex-Tottenham team-mate Kyle Walker-Peters to keep himself fit ahead of next season.

  • Dele back in training after an injury comeback
  • Was spotted doing drills with colleagues
  • Everton future is still uncertain
