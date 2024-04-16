Dele Alli England 2018Getty
Chris Burton

'I know my level' - Dele Alli reveals 2026 World Cup & Premier League transfer ambition as he closes on return to Everton training ahead of hitting free agency

Dele AlliPremier LeagueTransfersEvertonEnglandWorld Cup

Dele Alli has revealed the daily “reminder” that helps him to chase a 2026 World Cup dream, while also looking for another Premier League transfer.

  • Midfielder hasn't played since February 2023
  • Suffered a number of injury setbacks
  • Likely to require a new club this summer

