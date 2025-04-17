'He can play as long as he wants' - Spain legend David Villa praises Sergio Ramos' form with Monterrey

Getty Images SportAlejandro Orellana'He can play as long as he wants' - Spain legend David Villa praises Sergio Ramos' form with MonterreyS. RamosMonterrey vs CF AmericaMonterreyCF AmericaLiga MXMonterrey vs Club LeonMonterreyClub LeonLiga MX FemenilJ. RodriguezRayados defeated América 1-0 on Matchday 16 of the Clausura 2025.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMonterrey currently sits in eighth place with 25 pointsSergio Ramos and James Rodríguez will face each other on SundayThe Spanish defender has scored four goals across all competitions for his teamFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱