'Proud of you mate' – David Beckham praises son Romeo after Paris Fashion Week catwalk as ex-Brentford player snubs Premier League contract for modelling career
David Beckham has praised his son Romeo after he took to the Paris Fashion Week catwalk for Balenciaga after his departure from professional football.
- Romeo Beckham walks the ramp for Balenciaga
- David present to witness Paris Fashion Week
- Sends heartfelt message to Romeo
