David Beckham signs deal with Fanatics, releases exclusive signed memorabilia, soccer cards

Fanatics announced the agreement in accordance with the soccer hype expected to grow around the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will be played in its largest format ever, with 48 teams playing games across the United States, Canada and Mexico this June.

"Soccer continues to gain in popularity, so, I couldn't be more excited," David Leiner, president of trading cards at Fanatics, told ESPN. "Fanatics is running in-venue retail for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so, all boats will rise. A guy like David can elevate the category and bring new folks in. We expect to have a really fun 2026."