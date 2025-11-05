Getty Images/GOAL
David Beckham loses special Champions League record! Man Utd legend ousted by Club Brugge youngster Carlos Forbs after stunning performance against Barcelona
Forbs runs Barcelona ragged
The Portugal winger put in the best performance of his young career as he tore Barcelona to shreds in the Champions League on Wednesday night. His display even stole the headlines away from Lamine Yamal, who scored a stunning goal of his own. But this game belonged to Forbs at Jan Breydelstadion.
Beckham record tumbles
For more than 25 years, Inter Miami co-owner Beckham has held the record for being the youngest player to both score and assist against Barcelona in the Champions League. But Forbs has beaten the ex-United man's personal best by nearly two years with his virtuoso display.
Blow for Barca as credentials take another hit
After reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, alongside winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey, Barcelona had high hopes for this campaign. But at present, they are languishing behind bitter rivals Real Madrid in the league and have had one or two setbacks in this term's Champions League. After losing to holders Paris Saint-Germain last time out, a win at Brugge was top of their agenda. But this draw leaves them 11th in the table, just outside the automatic spots to reach the last 16 of the competition. At this rate, they will have to make do with the play-offs, unless they win a few more games.
What comes next for Barcelona?
Hansi Flick's Barca will hope to return to winning ways in their next Champions League encounter when they take on Club World Cup champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on November 25. Before then, though, they travel to Celta Vigo on Sunday in La Liga, followed by a home match against Athletic Club on November 22.
